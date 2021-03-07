Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 149,132 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ford Motor by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,785 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

