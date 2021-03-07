Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment accounts for about 0.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NYSE MSGE traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. 372,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,373. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

