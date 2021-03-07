Maecenas (ART) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,826.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded up 70.4% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $529,129.07 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055410 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.09 or 0.00793899 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008472 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026836 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059729 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030089 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041853 BTC.
Maecenas Profile
Buying and Selling Maecenas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars.
