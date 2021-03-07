Maecenas (ART) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,826.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded up 70.4% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $529,129.07 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.09 or 0.00793899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041853 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

