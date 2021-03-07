Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,609. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 77,165 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

