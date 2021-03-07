Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Magna International worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Magna International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 570,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Magna International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,289,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

NYSE MGA opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

