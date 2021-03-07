MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $8.34 on Major Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for about $8.34 or 0.00016349 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $758,599.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00067577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00076192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00456689 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,998,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,130,446 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

