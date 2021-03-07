MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Update

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $37.46.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

