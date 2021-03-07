Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

