ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $19.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

MAN stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

