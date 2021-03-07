ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.28% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,367,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,579,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $98.05 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $99.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.