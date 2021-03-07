MANTRA DAO (OM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.42 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $69.61 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00464626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00067742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00081047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.34 or 0.00458524 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,392,795 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

