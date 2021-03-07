Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,865,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,463. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

