Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of MRVI opened at $35.59 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

