MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $504.37 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

