MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $504.37 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

