MarketPeak Reaches One Day Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00772599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00041228 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

