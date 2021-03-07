Marlin Market Capitalization Hits $64.32 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 55% higher against the dollar. One Marlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $64.32 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.94 or 0.00465874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00076125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.87 or 0.00457900 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,861,871 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

