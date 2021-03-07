Maro Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. Maro has a market cap of $28.11 million and $14.27 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00797795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 930,012,588 coins and its circulating supply is 472,987,432 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

