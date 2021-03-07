Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $63,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $329.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

