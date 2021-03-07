Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after buying an additional 343,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

