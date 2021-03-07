Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.