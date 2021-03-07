Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $17.66 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $17.66 or 0.00034846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 99.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $158.96 million and approximately $76.34 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.32 or 0.00474132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00068972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00076594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00081704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00467221 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

