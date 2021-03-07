Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.34% of Masonite International worth $56,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.25 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

