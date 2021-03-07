MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Reaches $3.63 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. MASQ has a market cap of $3.63 million and $10,845.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00469491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00068610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00076990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00462033 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,709,489 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

