MASQ (MASQ) Trading Up 34.8% Over Last 7 Days

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $20,112.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00468746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.00459265 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,704,989 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

