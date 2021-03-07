Master Contract Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $96,977.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $415,695.46 and $96,977.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

