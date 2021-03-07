Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits Market Cap of $422,729.89

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $422,729.89 and $112,326.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.47 or 0.03453697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

