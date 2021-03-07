Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE MA traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.39. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

