Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Materion worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Materion by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,239,000 after buying an additional 109,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

