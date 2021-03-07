Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,365 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Materion worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after acquiring an additional 109,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

