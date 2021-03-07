Matic Network (MATIC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the US dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00788102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

MATIC is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

