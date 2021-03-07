Matthew 25 Management Corp Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.5% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.75. 13,292,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

