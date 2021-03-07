Matthew 25 Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,750 shares during the quarter. Interface accounts for 2.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Interface worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Interface by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 1,171,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 735,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Interface by 866.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Interface by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 436,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 68.6% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 511,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 208,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

TILE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 801,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

