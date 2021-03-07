Matthew 25 Management Corp Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,942. The company has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

