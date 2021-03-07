Matthew 25 Management Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Matthew 25 Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 6.6% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

