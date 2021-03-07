McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $84.43 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

