McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,775 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $27,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

