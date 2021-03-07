Mdex One Day Trading Volume Tops $231.58 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00009257 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $361.24 million and approximately $231.58 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.00459671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.00465656 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.