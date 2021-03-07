Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Position Increased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Medallia worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,364,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,085,934.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $4,094,341.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,001,541.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock worth $78,197,543.

MDLA stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

