Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 461,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.24. 3,860,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,211. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

