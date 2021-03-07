MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $5.43 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the third quarter worth $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediciNova in the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 288.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 192.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

