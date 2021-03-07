MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,683 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.87% of MEDNAX worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at $122,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 1,259,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.