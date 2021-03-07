Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $487.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00375931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,314 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

