Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

