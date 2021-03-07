Melon (MLN) Price Tops $38.88

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Melon token can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00790633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042228 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

