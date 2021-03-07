Meme Market Cap Hits $53.63 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $53.63 million and $120.49 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $1,915.24 or 0.03768558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.36 or 0.00417848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00038062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005697 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

