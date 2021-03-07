Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $891,394.98 and $16,748.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.65 or 0.00422449 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.80 or 0.03888953 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.