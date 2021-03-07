MenaPay (MPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $1,301.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

