MenaPay Price Hits $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $1,398.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.00780085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041778 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

