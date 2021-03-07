Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

